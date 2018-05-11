May 11, 2018   Business News

Park Service: British Nationals Taken Hostage in Eastern Congo

British citizens were among a group of people taken hostage on Friday in the Virunga National Park in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) said.

"For the moment the (ICCN) cannot communicate much about the incident because the hostages are still in captivity. That would put their lives in danger," Joel Wenga, the ICCN's head of communications in North Kivu province told reporter.

Source: Voice of America

Related Post
“AFRICA CANNOT PROGRESS IF THERE ARE LEADERS WHO SHOW TOTAL DISREGARD”
MIDRAND, South Africa -The South African delegation at the Pan African Parliament maintains Roger Nkodo
“AFRICA CANNOT PROGRESS IF THERE ARE LEADERS WHO SHOW TOTAL DISREGARD”
MIDRAND, South Africa -The South African delegation at the Pan African Parliament maintains Roger Nkodo
Medical Teams Work to Contain Ebola Outbreak in DRC
Medical teams from the World Health Organization arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo to