Park Service: British Nationals Taken Hostage in Eastern Congo

British citizens were among a group of people taken hostage on Friday in the Virunga National Park in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) said.

"For the moment the (ICCN) cannot communicate much about the incident because the hostages are still in captivity. That would put their lives in danger," Joel Wenga, the ICCN's head of communications in North Kivu province told reporter.

Source: Voice of America