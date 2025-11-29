Parliament Approves Dr. Cyril Arnold Grant as New Minister of Energy



Freetown: The Parliament of Sierra Leone has approved Dr. Cyril Arnold Grant as the new Minister of Energy, following the presentation of the Fourth Report of the Committee on Appointments and Public Service. The report, chaired by the Majority and Leader of Government Business, Hon. Sahr Mathew Nyuma, was presented to Members of Parliament, detailing the interview and evaluation process for the nominee.





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, Hon. Nyuma explained that Dr. Grant was interviewed under oath, with a focus on his experience, track record, tax obligations, asset declaration, and vision for his tenure. The committee’s report reflected a unanimous view, supporting the nominee’s qualifications for the role.





Hon. Aaron Aruna Koroma, Deputy Leader 2 of the Opposition, seconded the motion, emphasizing the importance of the energy sector in national development. He highlighted the growing need for energy across the country and the challenges faced by the sector. Hon. Koroma urged the Ministry of Energy to focus on renewable sources and improve energy access, particularly in underserved areas like Mile 91.





Hon. Kekura Vandi, representing Bo District, acknowledged the challenges in energy distribution and supply. He praised President Dr. Julius Maada Bio’s efforts in the energy sector but expressed concerns over the undedicated staff at EDSA affecting electricity supply. He encouraged Dr. Grant to employ teamwork to enhance electricity provision.





Hon. Abdul Karim Kamara from Kambia District pointed out the economic challenges affecting energy productivity. He called for government intervention to improve energy access and stressed the importance of motivating sector workers to achieve better results.





Hon. Moses Edwin of Bonth District described Dr. Grant as a selfless and experienced individual capable of advancing the energy sector. He cautioned Dr. Grant against being influenced by external pressures that could hinder his performance.





Acting Leader of Opposition, Hon. Daniel Brima Koroma, concluded the debate for the opposition. He emphasized Parliament’s role in scrutinizing presidential nominees and highlighted the need for digitalizing electricity connection and usage. He noted the stability of electricity supply in Freetown over the past six months.





Hon. Mathew Sahr Nyuma, closing the debate for the government, endorsed Dr. Grant’s qualifications and reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving electricity supply challenges. He mentioned upcoming projects to enhance electricity provision and emphasized the government’s focus on competence and development for all citizens.





The parliamentary approval of Dr. Cyril Arnold Grant as Minister of Energy marks a significant step in addressing Sierra Leone’s energy challenges and advancing the sector’s development.

