Pay Our N35,000 Wage Award Arrears, Civil Servants Tell FG



Abuja: Many civil servants in Abuja have urged the Federal Government to clear the outstanding four months arrears of N35,000 wage award owed them. The civil servants spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. They spoke against the backdrop of the unexplained delay in the payment of the wage award.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, on April 28, the Federal Government announced that it would pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to workers. The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) made the announcement in a statement issued by Mr. Bawa Mokwa, its Director of Press and Public Relations. Mokwa stated that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award in instalments. He mentioned that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.





He further clarified that the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary. “The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid, and it will be paid for the next five months,” he said. Mokwa emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to fully implementing all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.





NAN reports that after paying the N35,000 in May, the OAGF has not made any other wage award payment to civil servants. Dr. Uche Anunne, a civil servant, remarked that the government should not wait until workers feel agitated or start complaining before they take action. Anunne noted that the Federal Government was not under duress when it made the pledge to clear the arrears, and urged them to fulfill their promise.





Mr. Joseph Edeh, another civil servant, urged the government to clear the outstanding four months arrears of the wage award rather than paying monthly. Edeh expressed doubts about the sincerity of the Federal Government due to the delay, stating his loss of faith in the system. He recommended that the government clear the remaining arrears at once.





Miss Franca Ofili encouraged the Federal Government to fulfil its promise and alleviate the financial burden on civil servants. She highlighted the significance of the N35,000 in addressing financial challenges faced by civil servants and urged immediate action to clear the outstanding arrears.

