PCNGI collaborates with transporters to slash fares – Official

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) on Friday started a Transport Fare Drop Programme across the country.

The programme, which kicked off in Abuja, is aimed at ramping up the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel, Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, Programme Director/Chief Executive, PCNGI, said in a statement.

Representatives of the PCNGi signed an MOU with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) covering the Abuja to Itakpe Station-Ajaokuta Train Station-Adavi route to convert their vehicles to CNG in return for a 30-40 per cent fare reduction.

Oluwagbemi said the programme would encourage NURTW members in Abuja to convert their vehicles to CNG in exchange for a fare reduction.

He added that on Sept. 28, the PCNGI would continue its nationwide commercial incentive programme with open days for commercial cars in 38 centres in Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta and Edo states.

He added that the PCNGI would sign an agreeme

nt with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund on Sept. 30, to operationalise the Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Programme and train cadets to manage the strategic conversion centres the NPTF was investing in.

Also, to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary on Oct. 1, the PCNGI will launch the CNG Tricycle Empowerment Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Youths.

‘This programme aims to provide over 2,000 young Nigerians with the opportunity to own and operate CNG-powered tricycles.

‘The PCNGI will launch the Kogi State Conversion Incentive Programme on Oct. 2, and hand over CNG buses to the state’s mass transit entity to ply interstate routes to Abuja.

‘Additionally, the PCNGi will inaugurate three new CNG conversion sites in the state,’ said Oluwagbemi.

To conclude the week’s activities, he said the PCNGI would inaugurate the Conversion Incentive Programme in Ekiti State, and handover CNG buses to the state mass

transit organisation to ply the Ekiti-Abuja route.

‘It will also inaugurate four new CNG conversion sites in the state,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria