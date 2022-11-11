Peacekeepers help Central African Republic (CAR) fight violence, organize appeals court session: UN

UNITED NATIONS— The UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) is helping national authorities in preventing and reducing violence at the community level, a UN spokeswoman said.

The mission, known by its French acronym as MINUSCA, is also helping to organize the Bangui Court of Appeal’s second criminal session of the year, said Stephanie Tremblay, an associate spokeswoman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

MINUSCA says that preparations for the next phase of a program to reduce violence at the community level are under way. The program offers people, including young people, an alternative to violence through vocational training, income-generating activities, and voluntary surrender of weapons, she said.

The mission has registered more than half of the 4,300 people, including 1,200 women, who will take part in the program, she added.

Overall, the security situation in the country has remained relatively calm in the past few days, though tense in certain parts of the country, she told a daily press briefing on Wednesday.

UN peacekeepers are patrolling to protect the population and to secure fragile areas, with nearly 1,700 patrols carried out over the past week, including some jointly done with the Central African armed forces, said Tremblay.

The CAR, one of the poorest African countries, has suffered violence at the hands of armed groups, affecting civilian institutions.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK