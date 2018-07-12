PhosAgro and Growthpoint Properties Among Big Winners on Institutional Investor’s Inaugural Emerging EMEA Executive Team Ranking

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PhosAgro and Growthpoint Properties are among several notable firms that took home leading positions across their respective sectors in Institutional Investor’s inaugural ranking of the region’s best chief executives, top CFOs, investor relations professionals, and investor relations companies.

More than 500 buy-side analysts, asset managers, and sell-side researchers at nearly 300 firms, managing an estimated $272 billion in equities in Emerging EMEA named the best chief executives, top CFOs, investor relations professionals, and investor relations companies across 12 business sectors.

Buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region identified up to four companies that excel in up to ten investor relations attributes including:

Senior executives are accessible

IR team is well informed and empowered to speak authoritatively on the company’s behalf

Timely and appropriate level of financial disclosure

Responds quickly and thoroughly to requests

Most constructive conference calls

Highest quality of meetings through road shows/reversed road shows/conferences

Highest quality of corporate documents and investor kit materials

Best commitment to corporate governance

Delivers insight and useful reports on ESG/SRI metrics

Best website

“Investing in Emerging EMEA is not for the fainthearted, with economic and geopolitical uncertainties amongst some of the many challenges,” said Amani Korayeim, Director Sales and Product Development All-EMEA. “But in Institutional Investor’s inaugural survey of the global investment community, a strong phalanx of companies and leaders emerge who are excelling at cutting through the challenges, and sharing their companies’ vision and strategy with investors.” She adds, “Perhaps most encouraging, is the array of sectors and countries represented, from Russia to Egypt, Oil and Gas to Constructions & Real Estate all featuring strongly, suggesting that it really is the excellence of the teams in place to navigate through the uncertainty and engage investors. And lastly, in the absence of an objective quality measure of IR but an increasingly institutionalized IR function in the region, the Emerging EMEA Executive Team Survey results of Institutional Investor, will provide an independent vehicle to inform and benchmark companies’ IR strategy and continue to help optimize their outreach.”

Top Performing Companies and their Sectors Include:

PhosAgro (Russia) Chemicals Growthpoint Properties (South Africa) Construction & Real Estate Lenta (Russia) Consumer Sberbank of Russia (Russia) Financials NMC Health (United Arab Emirates) Health Care & Pharmaceuticals El Sewedy Electric Co. (Egypt) Industrials Severstal (Russia) Metals & Mining Novatek (Russia) Oil & Gas Mondi (South Africa) Paper & Forestry Yandex (Russia) Technology, Media & Telecommunications Aeroflot (Russia) Transportation CEZ (Czech Republic) Utilities

Top Performing CEOs and their Sectors Include:

Christopher Griffith Anglo American Platinum (South Africa) Mohamed Shameel Aziz-Joosub Vodacom Group (South Africa) Mustafa Sani Şener TAV Havalimanlari Holding (Turkey) Carlo Palasciano Villamagna Enel Russia (Russia)

Top Performing CFOs and their Sectors Include:

Paul Victor Sasol (South Africa) Khaled Hassan Cleopatra Hospital Co. (Egypt) Mustafa Gorkem Elverici Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari (Turkey) Mikhail Stiskin Polyus (Russia) Alexey Kornya Mobile TeleSystems (Russia)

For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com.

A total of 473 companies were nominated in this year’s Emerging EMEA Executive Team rankings. Of those companies, 36 scored high enough to earn the distinction of Most Honored Company in the full sector rankings and 64 earned the Honored Company distinction.

