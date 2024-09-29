PIWC Akan Assembly benefits from free health screening 



Members of the Pentecost International Worship Center, Akan Assembly at Michel Camp in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality have benefitted from a free health screening.

The screening was organised by Charmel Foundation in collaboration with Gloriemeds Healthcare.

The free health screening, which catered for over 100 participants, forms part of the church’s National Women’s Week.

Ms. Emelia Ofori Agyemang, the founder of Charmel Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the free health screening was important, looking at the busy schedules of most of them, which made it difficult for them to avail themselves of regular checkups.

She said beneficiaries had their blood pressure checked, as well as their body mass index, blood glucose, hepatitis B, breast screening, and counselling.

Ms. Agyemang, who is also a midwife and facility head at the Bediako Community Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound, stressed that regular checkups would help people to know their health status and help to reduce th

e increasing rate of high blood pressure and sugar levels.

She advised that health screening should be done often, at least twice a year, and also encouraged the engagement in physical activities to aid in reducing the cholesterol level and also make the body very active and strong, stressing that people should work on their physical life just as they do for their spiritual life.

The midwife said that participants with major health issues were referred to the nearest hospital, adding that follow-ups would be made by her team members.

Mrs. Joana Owusu, the founder of Gloriemeds Healthcare Equipment and Accessories, expressed her gratitude to the Charmel Foundation for the collaboration to screen the church members.

Deaconess Millicent Agbozo, the Women’s Leader of the church, called for more of such initiatives to put members in good health.

Pastor Lieutenant Kumi Lartey, the head pastor of Pentecostal International Worship Center Akan Assembly, expressed gratitude for the screening and called on other ph

ilanthropists to help Charmel Foundation in the organisation of more health screening and other services to the less privileged in society.

Source: Ghana News Agency