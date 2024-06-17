Plateau and Imo Pilgrims Boards Commend NAHCON’s 2025 Hajj Operations



Makkah: Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards of Plateau and Imo States have commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for providing quality facilities in Mina and Arafat to ensure a hitch-free Hajj operation. The boards made the commendation while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing 2025 Hajj exercise in Makkah on Sunday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Daiyabu Daudu, Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Plateau State, expressed satisfaction with the improvements made in this year’s Hajj compared to 2024. He noted that the facilities in Mina and Arafat, particularly the tents, showed significant enhancements. Daudu mentioned that previous concerns regarding the tents, clinics, and toilets were addressed by NAHCON, resulting in a better experience for the pilgrims.





The executive secretary also highlighted that the board had discussions with NAHCON officials regarding adjustments to the menu, expressing hope that these changes would be implemented. He extended gratitude to NAHCON and expressed appreciation for the positive developments.





Similarly, Alhaji Auwal Suleiman, Seriki Hausawa and Amir Hajj of Imo, acknowledged NAHCON’s achievements in accommodation and feeding arrangements. Suleiman recounted the warm reception received upon arriving in Medina, noting the historical significance of being on the first inaugural flight from Nigeria’s Owerri International Airport to Medina. He praised the arrangements made by NAHCON for accommodation and feeding, which contributed to a positive experience during the pilgrimage.





Suleiman expressed gratitude for the efforts made by NAHCON to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims in terms of feeding, accommodation, and hospitality, underscoring the successful execution of the Hajj operations.

