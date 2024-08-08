Police arrest two persons for stealing GWCL meters in Suame



Police in the Ashanti region have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing water supply meters belonging to the Ghana water Company Limited, in the Suame Municipality.

The two, whose names are being withheld for security reasons, were arrested by a watch committee constituted by the Unit Committee of New Suame, a suburb in the Suame Municipality.

Mr Ebenezer Padi Narh, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GWCL, told reporters that, the region had in recent times, been experiencing meter theft.

He said this year alone, about 71 cases of meter theft had been reported by customers in the region.

Mr Narh said some customers in the Suame Municipality had been complaining of theft of their meters by unknown persons and the Unit Committees in some parts of the Municipality decided to form watchdog committees to clamp down on the menace.

‘This morning, we received information from New Suame that the Unit Committee members undertook some operations.

Within the Municipality, there is this rampant

issue of customers or residents complaining that their meters are stolen each day.

So, the Unit Committee members and the volunteers within the community decided to tackle people they suspected of being engaging in this activity.

God being so good, they were able to chase three young guys with sacks.

One managed to escape and they were able to apprehend two and from the sack they were able to retrieve three water meters and taps,’ he told reporters.

Source : Ghana News Agency