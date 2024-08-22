Police refute allegation of Militia training at Bawku



The Ghana Police Service has refuted news circulating in a section of the media that there is a militia training in Bawku.

Police has noted with concern a publication alleging the training of some militiamen at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

A press release issued by the Service and copied the Ghana News Agency said

‘We wish to state that our investigation has found no evidence of such training in the area or its environs.’

This is the second of such false publications within a week by some unpatriotic individuals intended to create unnecessary alarm and panic among the public, it added.

‘The Police are working to bring the perpetrators to book and the public should be assured that we will get them.’

Source: Ghana News Agency