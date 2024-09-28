Presbyterian Church extols illustrious presbyter, Women’s Fellowship leader

The Victory and Mount Zion congregations of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana(PCG) at Frafraha in the Greater Accra Region, Saturday eulogised Josephine Akweley Boye-Doe, a dedicated presbyter, who passed on to glory.

As a former Women’s Fellowship President, she was remembered for her hard work and infectious legacy to enhance the wellbeing of women of the church.

Madam Boye-Doe, whose unfortunate demise occurred on June 13, 2024, after a short illness, was elected a presbyter in 2011, and elevated to president of the Ga Mission Field, due to her hard work and commitment to duty.

Her affable nature, effective communication skills and ability to relate well with other fellowship members led to her re-election as president of the Fafraha Women’s Fellowship from 2020 to 2024, which re-emphasized her dedicated service.

During the memorial service at the Victory Congregation of the PCG to bid her farewell, Reverend Emmanuel Agyenim-Boateng, Minister in Charge, Mount Zion Congregation, described the late presby

ter as ‘a suitable Christian, whose character imparted many.’

‘She was an exemplary presbyter, who, for almost 15 years, devoted her time to serving God, the church, family and society.’

Speaking on the theme: ‘After the Game, What Will You Tell Your Daddy?’, Rev Agyenim-Boateng expressedconcern over the forgetfulness of humans that they were on God’s assignment, which they realised only at the last minute when the ‘whistle was already blown’.

‘In your family, what will they remember you for should you die tomorrow? Who are you blessing in this life? When God calls you, how will they remember you in the church and at the work place? After the game, your works will follow you,’ he said.

The hundreds of mourners at the funeral was a testament to Madam Boye-Doe’s good works, who led more than two thousand women of the church, he said.

‘She accommodated the more than 2,000 women and accepted all criticisms in good faith. I ask that when yours is ready, would you get all these people to attend to bid you fare

well?.’

Rev. Agyenim-Boateng bemoaned the current practice where some people cared less for their extended family for fear of being bewitched.

‘Today members of our extended families have become witches and wizards and we don’t want to see anybody…’

‘For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad. So be cautious of whatever you do,’ he advised.

He urged the mourners to emulate the example set by the late Presbyter, who devoted her life to serving God and the church, irrespective of her busy schedule as a wife and mother.

The minister consoled the family, loved ones, the church, friends and sympathizers for the great loss, but was quick to add that the late presbyter had served her God well and resting peacefully in the Lord’s bosom.

‘Blessed are those who died in the Lord,’ he said.

Members of the Women Fellowship, clad in their black and white mourning uniforms, pulled the cask

et containing the mortal remains of their fallen heroine to symbolically bid her farewell.

Josephine Boye-Doe was an active member of the 1980 Year Group of the Labone Old Students Association, and a former Chief Cashier of the GCB Bank.

She left behind a widower, Mr Alexander Boateng, children, and family to mourn her.

Source: Ghana News Agency