President Akufo-Addo commended for District Road Improvement Project



Accra: Mr Stephen Yakubu, Upper West Regional Minister, has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership in implementing the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

He said the Nana Addo-led government had shown commitment to responding to the needs of the populace, particularly in road infrastructure.

Mr Yakubu said this during the reception and inauguration of the DRIP equipment for the Upper West Region, commissioned by the President in Accra.

He said, ‘This is a fulfilment of our ‘Year of Roads’ promise’, adding that the equipment had arrived at a critical time, given the poor condition of roads in the Upper West Region.

The Regional Minister assured that the equipment would be utilised effectively and deployed immediately to districts to begin roadwork without delay.

Mr. Venantius Kuundri, Acting Regional Coordinator, DRIP, stated that JA Plant Pool, a sister company of the Jospong Group of Companies, would monitor and maintain the equipment across all the Metropolitan

, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He said in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and local Assemblies, strict maintenance protocols would be adhered to, ensuring equipment longevity, adding that spare parts would also be stocked regionally to address issues promptly.

The Upper West Region, comprising 11 Municipal and District Assemblies, received 106 pieces of equipment under the DRIP initiative, including tipper trucks, motor graders, low beds, pick-ups, concrete mixers, backhoes, rollers, graders, wheel loaders, and water tankers, aimed at improving road construction and infrastructure in the region.

