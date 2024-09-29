President appoints Mr. Kwame Dei Asamoah-Okyere as NBA Boss



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, in accordance with the advice of the Governing Board of the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), given in consultation with the Public Services Commission appointed Mr. Kwame Dei Asamoah-Okyere, as the Chief Executive Officer of the NBA.

Mr. Asamoah-Okyere succeeds Mr Eric Amaning Okoree, the NBA’s inaugural Chief Executive Officer, whose distinguished eight-year tenure ended in March 2024. Mr Okoree is credited with laying the foundation for the NBA’s regulatory oversight and advancing biosafety in Ghana.

A statement issued by the NBA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said prior to his appointment, Mr Asamoah-Okyere was the Director of Business Development and International Partnerships at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) where he served for over two decades. He brings with him a wealth of experience in good regulatory practices in the regulation of food and medical products, strategy development, business development, international partnerships, planning, budgeting, mo

nitoring and evaluation and quality management systems.

During the past six years, Mr. Asamoah-Okyere has played a crucial role in improving the FDA’s operations and revenue performance, by spearheading digital transformation efforts and building important local and international partnerships to strengthen institutional and technical capabilities in regulating food and medical products.

Mr. Asamoah-Okyere’s affiliation with the NBA dates to 2012, when he served on the first Technical Advisory Committee of the National Biosafety Committee, contributing to the review of the first five (5) confined field trial applications.

He was later appointed to the inaugural Governing Board of the NBA where he played a pivotal role in shaping the Authority’s organizational framework, strategic direction, and scheme of service from 2015 to 2017.

In 2015, he led a national multi-stakeholder consultation that included Civil Society Groups and Anti-GMO activists to build consensus on a national position on the labelling of

Genetically Modified Organisms for Food, Feed and Processing (GMO-FFP) in preparation for the first GMO event approval in Ghana. Guidelines on the labelling of same has since been published by the FDA.

His academic background includes a Master of Arts Degree in Monitoring and Evaluation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (2021), Masters in Biosafety in Plant Biotechnology from Marche Polytechnic University (2011), Master of Science in Food Biotechnology (Merit) from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland (2008) and Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry (1st Class) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2001). He is an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon.

‘As the new Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Asamoah-Okyere is committed to strengthening Ghana’s biosafety regulation through a result-oriented approach. His focus will be on ensuring that research, development, and the application of genetically modified organisms are co

nducted safely, with robust measures in place to prevent any unintended harm or contamination,’ the statement said.

Source: Ghana News Agency