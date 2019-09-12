President Julius Maada Bio engages opposition APC leadership on peace and national cohesion in Sierra Leone

State House, Freetown His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has welcomed at State House the opposition All People's Congress, APC, led by its chairman and leader and former President of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, to discuss the strengthening of peace and national cohesion.

After a warm handshake with the visiting team, President Bio started off by saying that he was happy to receive the former President and his delegation. He emphasised that Sierra Leone was home and as political leaders, they owed a lot to the nation and to keep it happy, irrespective of their different political parties, regions or tribes.

He stated that he was meeting the former President and Leader of the APC to discuss issues of concern, particularly relating to national unity and peace and how to deepen the relations and strengthen the necessary dialogue that would keep the country peaceful and united. He also assured that he would continue the political dialogue in the best interest of the nation.

It could be noted that in the recent past His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Supreme Head of State and Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic and Fountain Head of Unity, Honour, Freedom, and Justice, also held similar engagements with other political leaders as part of a wider approach to uniting the country.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House