President Tinubu Inaugurates Multi-Billion Lafia Flyover, Underpass



Lafia: President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday inaugurated the more than N16 billion Lafia flyover and underpass during his one-day working visit to the state. The President, while inaugurating the project, which is the first of projects billed for commissioning during the visit, commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the prudent management of resources and commitment to better the lives of the people. “Thank you very much. May God bless the state. I, therefore, commission the project,” he said.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, earlier, Gov. Sule thanked the president for honoring the state with his presence, and to inaugurate projects executed by his administration for the benefit of the people. “This is the first project that you are going to commission for us. It is a combination of an underpass and a flyover covering one kilometre. This road was built within one year because of your reforms and our determination to better the lives of our people. We have paid the contractors 100 per cent without borrowing one naira because of your reforms,” Sule added.





The governor, therefore, announced that the project is named Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Interchange. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the one-day state visit to Nasarawa is the first for President Tinubu since assumption of office in 2023. Other projects inaugurated by the President include the dualised 5 kilometres Shendam Road, the Modern State Secretariat complex, tractors and operational vehicles for security, as well as official vehicles for traditional rulers.

