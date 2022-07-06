President Weah renews commitment with the United States in defense of democracy, world peace

MONROVIA— President George Weah has reaffirmed Liberia’s commitment in promoting its historic tides with the United States to defend democracy and international peace and security.

Speaking alongside U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Michael McCarthy at a program marking the celebration of the United States’ 246 years of Independence, Weah expressed thanks and appreciation to the United States for the generous support to Liberia over the years; adding that history has tied the two countries together with a special bond and vision that include a strong belief in the values of the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

“Let me use this opportunity to renew our commitments to the historical tides which have existed between both countries for more than two centuries,” he said.

“We look forward to further strengthening that friendship and forging new partnerships in various fields. We will continue to engage the United States, our closest traditional partner, positively in order to build on our existing bilateral framework and cooperate in the defense of democracy and the global fight to sustain international peace and security.”

Speaking further, the Liberian leader, through Ambassador McCarthy, extended heartfelt felicitations to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and the people of the United States on the occasion marking their country’s 246th Independence anniversary.

Speaking earlier, McCarthy trumpeted the historic relations that existed between the two countries for over two centuries with a common history and shared values.

“People often describe Liberians and the United States as partners or family. In families, siblings help each other, they defend each other, they criticize each other, and like today, they celebrate together,” he averred.

He continued: “I am proud this afternoon to stand with a fellow republic, a democracy that like us, is required to listen to the people in a never-ending effort to become a more perfect union. Both countries lived through terrible civil wars, and I believe, came out the other end as more equal societies.”

Because of those years of chaos, McCarthy said Liberians understand the importance of peace and the value of human rights more than most people; adding, it was that awareness that inspired Liberia’s vote at the United Nations calling out the unprovoked and barbaric war instigated by Russia against Ukraine, and fuels Liberia’s courageous statements in defense of oppressed people current imprisoned in concentration camps.

“It is an honor for us to stand with Liberia on a day like today when we highlight the ideal from which our countries were created,” he added.

The United States celebrates its Independence on the 4th of July every year, but the U.S. Embassy in Liberia commemorated the day on Thursday.

The event held at the US Embassy in Monrovia marked the first open celebration of United States’ Independence Day with an open ceremony in Monrovia since McCarthy took up assignment in Liberia. There was no open ceremony last year due to the raging COVID-19.

The colorful event at the U.S. embassy was attended by government officials including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert Chie and Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Liberian national anthem was sung by Jamesetta Coral Kemah, Abel Kromah and Andrew Gweh; while vocalist Gladys Gorwor of the Christian Association of the Blind sang a beautiful rendition of the United States’ national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK