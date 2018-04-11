Press Statement by Heather Nauert, Department Spokesperson: Presidential Proclamation Lifts Travel Restrictions for Chad
President Donald J. Trump announced today April 10, 2018) the lifting of
travel restrictions for Chadian nationals following a period of review in which the
Government of Chad improved their identity-management and information sharing
practices.
On September 24, following an extensive review and engagement period with
countries around the world, the President signed Proclamation 9645 that directed the
Departments of State and Homeland Security to restrict the entry of certain
nationals of countries identified as deficient in their identity-management and
information sharing practices, subject to limited exceptions and waivers on a case-
by-case basis, in order to protect the security and welfare of the United States.
The September 24 Presidential Proclamation has been fully implemented since December
8, 2017.
Chad is a critical and vital partner to the U.S. counterterrorism mission.
Chad has made significant strides and now meets the baseline criteria established in
the Presidential Proclamation. For this reason, the travel restrictions placed on
Chad are terminated effective April 13. Its citizens will again be able to receive
visas for travel to the United States.
We welcome the improved practices by the Chadian authorities, which
demonstrate a clear off ramp for countries placed on the travel restriction list.
These improvements will improve security for the people of Chad and the United
States.
The United States looks forward to further cooperation with Chad on
security, good governance, health, and economic development.
