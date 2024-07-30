Price of avocado skyrockets at Tema Community One Market



The price of avocado, commonly known in Ghana as pear, has gone up at the Tema Community One Market, selling between GHC 10 and GHC 30, depending on the size.

Avocado is a nutritious fruit eaten as a vegetable with delicacies such as yam, plantains or rice with stew, banku, kenkey with hot pepper, jollof, and bread, among others, in Ghana.

Other avocado lovers blend it with other vegetables like carrots and fruits such as bananas and nuts into smoothies to boost their immune systems. It is also used in cosmetic products.

Ms. Abena Yeboah, avocado seller, said that previously four of the small ones were being sold for GHC10, stating however that the prices of goods and services have risen, affecting the sale of avocados also.

Ms. Yeboah mentioned that the continuous increase of transportation fares was also a contributing factor to the increment of the prices, which she said cut across all markets in the country.

She noted that every avocado pear seller aims at selling the fruit at a fast rate because of

its perishable nature; however, no seller wanted to sell at a loss.

Ms. Esther Kwakye, a buyer, refused to buy her favourite, lamenting that the prices were too high considering the sizes.

‘Prices of goods at the Tema Market had always been outrageous for reasons best known to sellers,’ she said.

She said prices in other markets in the neighbouring communities were better compared to the market in Tema.

Mr. Edward Kareweh, General Secretary of the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the high cost of vegetables, attributed it to the illegal mining that had contaminated the arable land for farming.

He said although natural factors such as changes in the season contributed to the prices, the water bodies for watering the plants had been contaminated.

He explained that these were due to failed policies that had worsened the situation.

