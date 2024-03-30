Pride, hard-heartedness leading many Christians astray – Dag Heward-Mills

Accra: The Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, has urged Ghanaians, especially Christians, to cultivate the habit of saying sorry when they go wrong and mend their ways. Many Christians, he noted, were hard-hearted and could no longer accept mistakes, take responsibility and say sorry when they went wrong, indicating that, that was leading many astray. Bishop Heward-Mills made the observation when he delivered a sermon at the Church's annual Good Friday Miracle Service, held at the Accra Sports Stadium. The Service attracted thousands of believers - both members and visitors from across the country. Mostly clad in black and red to signify mourning, they sang enthusiastically to worship and praise the Lord for His suffering on the cross and sacrifice to humanity. Speaking on the topic: 'The Prodigal Son,' Bishop Heward-Mills expressed concern about the increased proudness and hard-heartedness among Christians. He ind icated that just like the biblical prodigal son, every individual was prone to committing a mistake. However, accepting those mistakes and mending their ways had become a major challenge, which majority of Christians were unable to do. He said realising and accepting one's mistake would enable them to find the right solution for their problems and live decent lives worthy of emulation. 'There are so many of us, we cannot say sorry. We cannot admit we are wrong, we are so hard and proud, we can never admit that I've made a mistake with my life,' he said. 'Many people cannot arise, many people cannot turn around. You must be like a police car which can turn anywhere, and at anytime. Why can't you turn around. The prodigal son is one of the greatest heroes of the Bible because all of us have sinned, and all of us will sin, but when the time come for you to speak and say I am sorry, I have made a mistake, is time for you to come back to God and back home, then you must do so because all of us are going to mak e mistakes, but when your mistake happens you must know how to turn around and come back home. 'Enough of the devil, enough of the pride, enough of not being able to say I'm sorry, I know I have done something wrong. To say sorry is one of the greatest abilities,' the Bishop stressed. Source: Ghana News Agency