Prioritise medical check-ups – Madam Sekyere Tijani urges the public



Madam Sherifa Sekyere-Tijani, Nkwanta South Constituency Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Oti Region, has urged the public to prioritise their health needs and go for regular check-ups.

She said this would ensure a healthy body than living on the assumption that they are well because of being able to move freely without noticeable or visible conditions.

She said regular check-ups help individuals to know their health status and to maintain a healthy life.

Madam Sekyere-Tijani, who is also the Deputy Managing Director of the State Housing Corporation, made the appeal when she organised a health screening exercise for the residents of Bonakye and its surrounding communities.

The initiative, supported by NLA Good Foundation in collaboration with Lafiya Clinic, was held at the main market of Bonakye.

The free medical screening event was met with overwhelming participation from members of the community and its catchment areas, who turned out in their large numbers to avail themselves

of the screening from basic check-ups to special screening.

The individuals, who partook in the screening, were given the opportunity to address their health concerns in a supportive and caring environment.

‘The success of this initiative will not have been possible without the dedication and hard work involved. I, therefore, extend my appreciation to the dedicated members, who contributed in various capacities to ensure the success of the event,’ she said.

Madam Sekyere-Tijani reminded them of her commitment to ensure the welfare of the constituents and urged them to give her the mandate to serve the people of Nkwanta South, come December 7.

The residents, who took part in the health screening, thanked Madam Sherifa-Tijani for organising such an exercise in the community because it had helped them to know their health status and encouraged them to mainstream regular check-ups.

Source: Ghana News Agency