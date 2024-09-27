Progressive Intellectuals joins call for ban on small-scale mining



The Progressives Intellectuals (PI), comprising university academics, researchers, and administrators in Ghana, have joined the call for a complete ban on small-scale mining to tackle the rising issue of illegal mining activities.

The group expressed concern over the damage to water bodies and the environment, warning that the situation could worsen if immediate action is not taken.

A press statement signed by Dr. Yunus Dumbe, President of PI, criticized authorities for their failure to address the issue in the interest of environmental sustainability.

‘We are extremely worried that the government is losing its authority to enforce the laws on mining including illegal mining (Galamsey).

‘We are by this statement joining other voices to re-echo the need for total ban on the practice of Galamsey and small-scale mining which cause environmental degradation, destroying water bodies and human health.

‘It is imperative that the government heeds to the voices of the citizens to promote discipline on practices

which are inimical to environmental sustainability,’ the group said.

The rising spate of illegal mining has sparked public outrage, with devastating consequences for people’s well-being.

Pollutants, notably heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and arsenic, are frequently released during the gold separation process, which often employed chemicals such as cyanide, sulphuric acid, and nitric acid.

The Ghana Medical Association and other health-sector unions have cautioned that the country would face ‘environmental catastrophe’ with serious health implications if urgent action were not taken.

The Pharmacy Technicians Association of Ghana has also hinted of an emerging patient’s resistance to some drugs used in treating patients with side effects from illegal mining.

Source: Ghana News Agency