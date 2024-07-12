Prospecting of iron-ore: African Exploration and Minerals Group engages Asato residents



The African Exploration and Minerals Group, an oil exploration company, has engaged residents of Asato in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. reaching an agreement with the youth on iron ore prospecting in the area.

The engagement was necessitated by a stand-off between the Company and the youth of Asato.

Mr. Stephen Amoako, Commercial Manager, African Exploration and Minerals Group, addressing the gathering, said in 2021 the government through the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) asked their outfit to conduct feasibility study and determine the viability of Iron Ore prospecting in the Asato bloc.

He said the iron ore samples, which were taken to Australia, proved positive and that there would be extension of the feasibility studies for a possible prospecting and mining.

He disclosed the ‘type of mining they are currently engaging in is prospecting and liaison or reliance and that every stage demands what one was supposed to do.’

Mr. Amoako said after the drilling, th

e sample would now be sent to the government for final report and decisions taken.

The Commercial Manager said they were doing these to ascertain the quality and quantity so that investors would not operate in a vacuum.

Mr. Samuel Frimpong, Chief Operating Officer, African Exploration and Minerals Group, educated the residents by displaying a map of the iron ore bloc to the gathering and assuring due diligence before and during prospecting.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), said several engagements were made with major stakeholders, including Asato Chiefs.

The engagements followed the discovery of iron ore in five Districts in the Oti Region, including Kadjebi.

Mr. Agbanyo said their voices, concerns, inputs would be considered at every stage as engagement continued.

He also appealed to the Chiefs to maintain a constructive dialogue and foster a spirit of collaboration with the youth.

Mr. Boakye Danquah Budu, Assemblyman for Asato Electoral Area, in an engagement with th

e Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed satisfaction about the meeting, though belated.

He promised to liaise with the relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue.

During an open forum, speaker after speaker called for more dialogue and broader consultation to resolve the problem.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, some 100 angry Asato youth obstructed the African Exploration and Minerals Group from prospecting for the minerals in the enclave after Ghana Geological Survey feasibility have discovered commercial quantities of iron ore deposits in the enclave.

They alleged that there was no broader consultation with the youth and other relevant stakeholders before prospecting.

A Geological Survey led to the discovery of 55.22 per cent weight and in a higher-grade iron ore with possibility of prospecting in five communities; Asato, Wawaso, Gyamonome, Kosamba and Ketepii communities.

Source: Ghana News Agency