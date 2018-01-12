Provision of Vessels by Indigenous Contractors: Total Reaffirms Commitment to due process and Zero Tolerance for Corruption

LAGOS, Nigeria, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a petition from the Indigenous Vessels Operators Association of Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Local Content, Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) attended a meeting with the Senate Committee on Local Content on the 9th of January at which TUPNI and NAPIMS provided clarification on an ongoing call for tender for the provision of support vessels.

Following this Senate Committee meeting, some media articles reported allegations of bribery and potential conflict of interest in the contracting process.

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited wishes to state that it has strict Conflict of Interest and Compliance policies. Total Upstream Nigeria Limited also wishes to state that it rejects all forms of bribery and corruption.

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited and its partners remain committed to the development of Nigerian Content and will continue to maintain strong and steadfast partnerships with the Nigerian government, NNPC and indigenous companies in developing the country’s hydrocarbon industry.

MANAGEMENT

For further information, contact:

Charles Ebereonwu

External Relations Manager

Tel:+234 (0) 807 017 7248,

Mobile: +234 (0) 703 413 0525

E-mail: Charles.ebereonwu@total.com