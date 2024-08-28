Qatar Charity embarks on new office complex and model village



In a move to bolster its operations and outreach in Ghana, Qatar Charity has embarked on two landmark projects that underline its commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable communities in the country.

On August 25th and 26th, 2024, Qatar Charity broke ground for a new office complex in Accra and commissioned the highly anticipated Dar El Salam Model Village in Kadewaso, Eastern Region.

The new office complex is located at the Airport Bypass behind the Accra Shopping Mall and the Galleria Mall.

Mr Hasan Ali Owda, Country Director of Qatar Charity in Ghana expressed his gratitude for the support of all and emphasized the need for a permanent office space to ensure stability and efficiency in their operations in Ghana.

The new office complex is expected to meet the organization’s operational and recreational needs, providing sufficient space to manage its numerous projects across the country.

Dr. Hakeem Wemah, who donated the land for the project, expressed his desire to contribute to Qatar Charity’s

noble mission in Ghana, adding that the strategic location and high value of the land made it an ideal site for the organization’s headquarters.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakar, MP for Tamale Central Constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad; representatives from the Office of the Vice President, Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, MP for Lawra Constituency, Bede Zieding, and Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Mr. Abdul Aziz Jasim Hejji, International Operations Director of Qatar Charity expressed his gratitude to Dr. Wemah and other stakeholders who had supported the project and reaffirmed their commitment to support Ghana’s development agenda, particularly in aiding the vulnerable.

The Qatar Charity has also officially commissioned the Dar El Salam Model Village in Kadewaso, Eastern Region.

Spanning 25 acres, the village is designed to support the local community’s needs and includes a scho

ol for students from kindergarten to junior high school, a clinic, a mosque, residences for officers, teachers, and nurses, and a two-story orphanage capable of housing 120 orphans.

The village also features water and sanitation facilities and income-generating ventures, such as animal farms, to ensure the project’s sustainability.

Mr. Mohammad Hassan, representing Mr. Ishaq Akyena Bekoe, who donated the land for the village, expressed his joy at the project’s successful completion, despite the challenges faced during the land acquisition process.

In his welcoming address, Mr Hassan highlighted the significance of the Dar El Salam Model Village, calling it a landmark achievement for Qatar Charity in Ghana and explained that the village, aptly named ‘Dar El Salam,’ or ‘The Land of Peace,’ aims to enhance the quality of life for rural, disadvantaged populations through a holistic approach that addresses physical, social, economic, and spiritual growth.

Mr. Hasan Owda, Qatar Charity’s Country Director, echoe

d these sentiments, expressing his deep gratitude for the project’s success and introducing the Qatar delegation present at the event.

The delegation included Mr Abdul Aziz Jasim Hejji and Madam Fawzyya Ishaq, who are in charge of sponsorship mobilizations.

The District Coordinating Director of Atiwa East, Mr. Shakel Mahmud, also expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity, emphasizing the village’s potential impact on the community.

He stressed the importance of proper management to ensure the project’s long-term success.

Nana Osaberima Osei Duah II, Chief of Kadewaso, praised the partnership between Qatar Charity and the local community, which made the Dar El Salam Model Village a reality and called for continued collaboration.

He expressed hope for future projects, pledging an additional 22 acres of land for the construction of a senior high school and a nursing training college.

The commissioning ceremony concluded with the official inauguration of the village by the Chief and the Qatar delegation, fol

lowed by a tour of the facilities.

These two significant milestones mark Qatar Charity’s ongoing commitment to improving lives and fostering development in Ghana, setting the stage for future projects and continued partnership with the local communities.

Source: Ghana News Agency