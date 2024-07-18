Queen Mother of Wassa Esaaman dethroned for alleged insubordination 



The Agona Clan, the kingmakers of Wassa Esaaman stool in the Wassa East District of Western Region, have performed customary rituals to dethrone the Queen Mother of the area, Nana Manua Mehunu Hann II.

She was dethroned for allegedly submitting the names of some 14 opinion leaders in the community to a spiritualist to charm them so they would always obey her orders and commands.

According to Nana Kwadjo Boampong II, the Dwamtoahene of Wassa Anyinabrem Divisional Area, the Family Head (Abusuapanin) had visited the said spiritualist where he saw a sheet of paper that contained all the names of the 14 opinion leaders, including him on a table.

He said after interrogations, the supposed spiritualist confirmed that the queen mother brought the list to him to charm them to always obey her orders and wishes.

Nana Boampong II stated that residents and the traditional leadership of Wassa Esaaman found the alleged act of the queen mother as a contempt and untraditional, thus, decided to perform customary rituals

to dethrone her as the queen mother of the community.

The dethroned queen mother has been given a two-week ultimatum to vacate the residence given to her by the community.

Source: Ghana News Agency