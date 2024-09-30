Rains displace 120 families in Bula Atumba



One hundred and twenty families in the municipality of Bula Atumba, Bengo province, totalling more than 600 people, were left homeless as a result of the heavy rains that destroyed their homes.

The information was given, Monday, in Caxito, by the municipal administrator of Bula Atumba, Joaquim Cangulo, emphasising that most of the houses were left without roofs.

The official, who was speaking to the press, said that the torrential rain had also damaged the medical centre and medicines.

Joaquim Cangulo said he had contacted the provincial offices of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality and Health to support the affected populations with mattresses, used clothes, zinc sheets, food and various medicines.

He said that the municipality of Bula Atumba has a contingency plan aimed at improving access routes and mobilising residents not to build in risk zones.

In the municipality of Bula Atumba, three risk zones have been identified in the localities of Kiage, Lumbige and Caculo Caenda.

The provincial com

mander of Civil Protection and Firefighters, Deputy Commissioner Ana Clarisse João, said that the emergency, prevention, mitigation and disaster risk reduction plan for 2024/2025 is a document that brings concrete actions to respond to this type of situation.

She reiterated her commitment to sensitising communities to the risks of building in hazardous areas.

Source: Angola Press News Agency