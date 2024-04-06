Ramadan: Al-Habibiyyah preaches religious harmony, unity for nation’s devt



The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), an Islamic NGO has called for unity and religious harmony as a catalyst for engendering peace and development of the nation.

The organisation made call on Thursday in Abuja at special interfaith Iftar programme (TIIP) which had christian clerics breaking fast with their Muslim counterparts to promote peace and unity.

Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, national Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the programme was organised to promote peace, unity and religious tolerance among all Nigerians.

‘The essence of this programme is to maintain peace and tranquility and also security purposes.

‘When you say peace, it has to be holistic, if one person is not in peace then everybody is not in peace, that is why we are doing this with our Christian brothers to demonstrate that we are one,’ he said.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Candice Enyiaka, International Programme Development Specialist, Global Peace Foundation say the initiative was capable of addr

essing religious intolerance in Nigeria.

He commended the Society for the initiative while calling on other faith organisations to emulate such to promote peace and unity in the country.

‘This is a commendable gesture by Al-Habibiyyah by bringing faith leaders from different traditions together to witness and be part of the Iftar and distribution of food to thousands of people from the streets not minding and asking questions.

‘I urge other faith based organisations to also emulate this to promote peace, unity and harmony in our country, ‘ he said.

NAN reports that the Christian clerics participated in the Iftar( breaking of fast) and distribution of food to thousands indigents Muslims and non-Muslims.

The programme was attended by Islamic and Christian clerics, representatives from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), faith based organisations and traditional rulers.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria