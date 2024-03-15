Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, dies

Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, has passed on. Rashid Bawa, who was also the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), is reported to have died in Nigeria on Thursday. He had been an envoy to that country since 2017 when the NPP-led-Government returned to power. Mr Frank Adjei Worlanyo, the Akan Constituency Communication Officer, NPP, confirmed his passing to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in a telephone interview. During the NPP Parliamentary primary on December 2 , 2023, Alhaji Bawa polled 492 votes to beat his closest contender, Mr Tassah Safiwu, who had 103 voted, with Alhaji Tanko Yakubu, the third contender, garnering 17 votes. He was also the NPP parliamentary candidate in 2020, who secured 13, 300 votes, representing 40.78 per cent, while the National Democratic Congress' candidate, Mr Yao Gomado, had 19,317 votes, representing 59.22 per cent to win the seat. Alhaji Bawa, a legal practitioner, won the Akan seat as Independent Candidate in the 2000 elec tion. He was Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008. Source: Ghana News Agency