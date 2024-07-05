Recertification: NCAA suspends 10 private jet operations



The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has suspended ten private jet operations over failure to begin recertification process.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Michael Achimugu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection on Friday in Abuja.

The agency said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 forbids holders of Permit for Non Commercial Flights (PNCF) from using their aircraft for carriage of passengers, cargo or mail for hire or rewards (commercial operation or charter services)

‘As a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded by the April 19, 2024.

‘To this end, the NCAA has suspended the PNCF of Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd and Matrix Energy Ltd.

‘Also Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd.

The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes. The NCAA will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations’.

The agency said that its officials had been deployed to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private wings of the airports to monitor activities of the PNCF holders.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria