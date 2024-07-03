Regional Maritime University delegation in Tanzania for 3rd Blue Economy Conference



A Delegation from the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has arrived in Tanzania for the third edition of the Blue Economy Conference (BEC2024) set for July 4 to July 5, 2024.

The conference organised by the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI), Tanzania in collaboration with the RMU in Accra, would be on the theme: ‘Navigating the Future: Integrating Maritime Safety and Security, Climate Change Actions and Technological Advancements for Blue Economy.’

The delegation led by Dr Jethro W. Brooks, the Acting Vice Chancellor, had memebers including Dr Baboucarr Njie, the University Registrar, Professor Nana Ofosu Boateng, the Acting Dean, Faculty of Maritime Studies and Dr Gabriel Akakpo, the Dean, School of Graduate Studies.

The rest are Dr Isaac Owusu Nyarko, the Head of the Electrical Electronic Department, and Dr Army Asimah, the University Librarian.

Meanwhile, Head of Research and Innovation Dr Robert Nyemah and Ms Sika Attipoe arrived in Tanzania last week to be part of processes ahead of the confer

ence.

The conference is aimed at bringing together international stakeholders with a focus on promoting the blue economy to lead development across the continent.

Keynote Speaker for the event Mr David Mwakiposa Kihenzile, the Deputy Minister for Transport, Tanzania together with other speakers including Dr Paul Ikongshul Adalikwu, the Secretary General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr Kofi Mbia, a Maritime Law and Management Consultant, Madam Nancy Karigithu, a Special Advisor for Maritime and Blue Economy, Mr Paul Sobba Massaquoi, the Executive Director, Sierra Leone Maritime Authority Paul Sobba Massaquoi and Mr Pa Ousman Jarju, a Climate Specialist.

The DMI had held the Blue Economy Conference for the past two years and now partnering with the RMU to hold the third edition this year, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two maritime education and training institutions in February.

The MoU covers areas of research and publication, staff capacity buildin

g, organisation of conferences and seminars and workshops among others, hence the collaboration to hold this year’s conference.

Dr Brooks Jr said both institutions had committed to transforming economies across Africa by providing quality training and education that would ensure that young people were equipped and positioned to drive the maritime sector.

‘We look forward for an insightful conference that would support the transformation of the African continent through the maritime industry,’ he said.

The blue economy every year, has an estimated turnover of between US$3 and US$6billion.

This includes employment and ecosystem services provided by the ocean and cultural services.

It is also estimated that fisheries and aquaculture contribute US$100 billion per year and about 260 million jobs to the global economy, according to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs report.

With the huge potential of the blue economy, Africa through the conference, is looking forward to developing the

maritime sector to tap into its benefits for socio-economic growth.

The conference is also aimed at establishing a platform for capacity building and networking among stakeholders, fostering the blue economy in alignment with maritime safety and security, climate change considerations and technological advancements as outlined in the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference would tackle other areas, including sustainable exploitation and utilisation of blue economy resources, ship seaworthiness and on board-ship competency challenges, business models for the blue economy, women in maritime sector, fishing industry and climate action policy and environmental protection.

There would also be discussions on Artificial Intelligence in maritime practices and the blue economy, renewable energy solutions for maritime transportation, information systems in maritime education and training, logistics, shipping and supply chains for the blue economy, climate-responsive maritime practices and coastal mana

gement, blue economy governance, law and policy as well as coastal and marine tourism development.

