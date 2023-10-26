Registration: NNL postpones 2003-2024 League kick-off date

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has postponed the kick off date of the 2023-2024 league season to a yet to be announced date.

Chairman of the NNL board, George Aluo said the postponement was necessitated by the inability of teams to complete their registration process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the League was originally scheduled to kick off on Oct. 28,

Aluo said the board in arriving at the decision took into cognisance the inability of teams to meet up with the Oct. 25 registration deadline, because of the economic situation in the country.

“We regret to announce that the 2023/2024 league season originally planned to kick off this Saturday at the Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom state has been postponed to a new date which will be communicated to teams once clubs finish formalisation of registration process,” he said.

The Chairman advised clubs to conclude their registration before Nov. 3 , noting that once registration is concluded, the board will announce a new date for the commencement of the league.

He however warned that teams who fail to meet up with the new registration date will not participate in the league. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria