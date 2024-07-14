Religious organisations urged to intensify prayers for peaceful elections



Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has urged Christians and religious organisations to intensify their prayers for a peaceful election.

He said as a nation with many religious organizations, it was prudent to prevent social violence occurring in the country, saying the power invested in prayers by the Lord should be used to protect the peace of the people.

He asked for prayers for the judiciary and legislators to allow God to lead them in their endeavours to be able to steer the affairs of the country.

The Moderator was speaking at the ordinance service for sixteen pastors of the Global Evangelical Church at the Adonai Chapel in Accra.

The ordination was with a call to serve the Lord in good faith and without fear as the world faces crisis, signifying the end time.

He said as leaders they should not be biased in their speeches and sermons, but to be genuine in their presentation without any political interference.

He called on the Electoral Commission to b

e fair and just in its process to ensure a smooth transition of government.

He said when religious organisations prayed in for peace and acted in holiness, peace and harmony would prevail for all.

The Moderator, in his sermon, charged newly ordained pastors to be lawful ministers of Christ, be prepared to serve with integrity and win souls for Christ.

He said they were called to be purified and refined for the ministry of the Lord, reading from the scripture Malachi 3:2, saying they must be ready for the Lord, for He will come like a refiner’s fire or a launderer.

He said they were chosen by God to preach the gospel and He the lord shall clean them to be able to administer righteously.

Speaking of purification, he asked pastors to begin purification with themselves to allow God purified them to administer the gospel righteously.

He advised them to pray for purification during their ministerial duties , adding that the place they were venturing was holy.

He said ordained pastors were purified to transfo

rm citizens of God in serving the Lord right, saying, ‘until you allow the written word from the Bible transform you, one cannot be purified.’

The Moderator prayed for divine strength to protect and help the newly ordained pastors lead, walk and stand in his holiness to preach the gospel.

He said they must preach the word according to the old and New Testament and serve members faithfully.

During their ordination rites, he said their duty was to protect the people of God ahead of the coming of the Lord.

He required them to take their vows diligently to declare the word of Jesus Christ

He affirmed their faith and commitment in their calling in Christ, tasking them to offer their time and services for the Lord.

The congregation prayed for strength, peace and tolerance for the newly to be able to minister the gospel truth.

The pastors ordained included Rev. Adorsu Esther, Rev. Ahadzi Anthony Emmanuel Korsi, Rev. Aheto Raymond Albert, Rev. Akodia Bruno Kokou, Rev. Ametefe Johnson Senyo Yao, Rev. Ankrah-Ets

ey Rebecca Abla, Rev. Avusu Maxwell Yao Agbe, Rev. Mrs Danso Janet, Rev. Frimpong Daniel, Rev. Ganu Redeemer Moses Yao, Rev. Mrs Gbeve Millicent Sistsofe.

The rest were Rev. Kemawor Ernest Kwasi Agbeko, Rev. Ohene Vincent, Rev. Okrah Ransford Manih, Rev. Tettey Wisdom Nicholas, and Rev. Yibork Samuel Yoa.

Source: Ghana News Agency