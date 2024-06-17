Rent Upsurge Pushing FCT Residents to Brink of Displacement



Abuja: Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have raised alarm over the relentless increase in house rents across the territory.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the excessively high rent in the territory and its districts is pushing residents to the brink of displacement. The unaffordable housing costs are forcing many to move out of their homes and neighborhoods, often to areas with fewer resources, infrastructure, and vulnerability to violent attacks. Residents have appealed to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Government to urgently step in and regulate the housing market.





NAN reports that the growing concern arose as landlords, aided by ‘shylock’ estate agents in several districts of the territory, continue to hike rents, agent, agreement, and caution fees arbitrarily. Mr. Moses Danjuma, a civil servant, expressed that low and middle-income earners in the FCT are finding affordable housing very challenging due to high rental costs with arbitrary fees, especially in areas previously known to be budget-friendly. The situation is becoming unsustainable, particularly in areas like Kubwa, Lugbe, Gwarimpa, and Lokogoma, where most middle-class residents reside.





Danjuma shared his personal experience of having to relocate due to an unsustainable rent hike from N1.2 million to N2 million, forcing him to move to Zuba, where he now pays N700,000 for a two-bedroom flat. Despite the cheaper rent, the longer commute and higher transportation costs create additional financial burdens. Similar sentiments were echoed by Mr. Auwal Idris, another civil servant, who faced an unjustified increase in his annual rent and found himself stuck between high rent and costly searches for alternative accommodations.





NAN further reports that to rent an apartment in the FCT, besides the actual rent, tenants are required to pay agent fees, agreement fees, and caution fees, adding to the financial strain. The accounts of Mr. Akanni Ogundipe and his friend Michael showcase the dire consequences of relocating to less secure areas due to rent hikes, only to face security threats, including armed robbery and kidnapping.





The civil servants and other residents have collectively appealed to the FCT authority to promptly address the challenges of high rental costs, limited availability of suitable options, and insecurity, which are resulting in the displacement of residents. Mrs. Aniete Umanah, a teacher in Gwarinpa, emphasized the urgency by highlighting that the situation transcends housing issues and is evolving into a humanitarian crisis.





Many residents have called for legislation or housing policy to cap rent increments and address housing deficits in the FCT. They urged the FCT minister to reconsider his stance on tenancy regulation, drawing inspiration from the Lagos State Tenancy Bill aimed at redefining the legal framework for tenancy agreements.





House owners attributed the rent surge to inflation, inadequate housing supply, and high demand. Some landlords and estate agents justified their actions based on economic realities, although the tenants feel exploited. Experts stress the need for binding regulations to address these issues and protect vulnerable tenants. The call for the minister to take action and regulate the housing sector remains strong, aiming to restore balance and safeguard tenant rights.

