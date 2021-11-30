Representatives Council Secretary-General congratulates Moroccan counterpart

Madrid, Secretary-General of the Council of Representatives and the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Delegation, Chancellor Rashid Mohammed Bu Najma, has congratulated the Secretary-General of Morocco’s House of Representatives, Najib El-Khadi, on his election as President of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP).

The elections were held on the sidelines of the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), hosted by Spain.

Chancellor Bu Najma said that the election of El Khadi to the post is an Arab achievement, noting that the Arab presidency of ASGP is a source of pride, as it will enhance the status of Arab parliaments at international parliamentary gatherings.

He praised El-Khadi’s long experience and dedication, as well as effective presence during regional and international parliamentary meetings, wishing him every success.

Source: Bahrain News Agency