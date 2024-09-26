Resolve data statistics, data disconnect in Ghana – Deputy Gov’t Statistician urges state institutions



Dr. Faustina Frempong-Ainguah, the Deputy Government Statistician, has called on state institutions to collaborate more effectively to resolve issues related to data statistics and disconnect within the ecosystem.

She emphasized the importance of breaking down silos and improving communication between institutions to ensure that data was used efficiently for national development.

Speaking at a day’s conference hosted by the Embassy of Denmark in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service, Dr. Frempong-Ainguah said Ghana had traditionally relied on censuses and surveys to gather data.

She, however, stated that with the advent of big data and administrative data sources, the country needed to adapt to new methods and renew commitments for enhanced collaboration.

The Deputy Government Statistician noted that unlocking the potential of data in Ghana hinged on cross-sectoral collaboration and the institutionalization of data across all levels of governance.

The conference, titled ‘Unleashing the Potent

ial of Data for Impact’, brought together technical staff and experts involved in data-driven projects from 23 public institutions.

It explored the limitless possibilities afforded by data and its critical role in decision- making, fostering the green transition, and ensuring equitable access to services.

The conference aims to empower the partners of the Strategic Sector Cooperations (SSC) between Denmark and Ghana by improving digitalization and leveraging high quality, reliable data to enhance the impact of data-driven initiatives in Ghana.

Dr. Frempong-Ainguah, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, highlighted the need for institutions to engage more closely and share information to drive policy decision while ensuring that efforts were not duplicated.

She pointed to the critical role those various institutions played in the National Statistics System, and that coordination would ensure that comprehensive and accurate data was recorded for national use.

The Deputy Government Statistici

an stressed the importance of integrating other data sources, such as weather information from the Meteorological Agency, to help forecast agricultural production.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) could, for instance, guide farmers on when to plant crops based on seasonal forecasts to improve food sufficiency, she stated.

Dr. Frempong-Ainguah further cited the growing significance of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in registering citizens and how their data could be linked with census and survey data to create a comprehensive repository.

This interconnected system, she noted, would provide policymakers with accurate data for planning and implementing effective strategies to address national issues, including maternal health and population growth.

Dr. Frempong-Ainguah reiterated that ‘data is at the heart of national development’, urging institutions to work together, share data, and use it to drive informed policymaking that would benefit all Ghanaians.

Mr Omar S

eidu, the Director for Social Statistics and SGD Coordinator at the Ghana Statistical Service, outlining key areas for renewing engagement within the National Statistical System (NSS), reiterated the need to resolve data, statistics, and policy disconnects across Ghana’s institutions.

He highlighted the potential of administrative data to drive quality improvements through technology and innovations and called for the development of interoperable data systems, institutionalizing data usage in government processes, and fostering partnerships with the private sector, civil society, and academia.

Mr Tom Nørring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, underscored the significance of cross-sectoral cooperation in unlocking the potential of data, and that data was key to making smarter decisions that drove both economic growth and the green transition.

‘Access to data is essential in unlocking its potential, and by breaking down silos between different sectors, we can add value,’ he said.

Amb. Nørring, who highlighted

the successful partnerships between Ghana and Denmark, including a collaboration between the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the Ghana Statistical Service, said by combining population data with sewer line data, those institutions could more accurately determine water consumption and wastewater flow.

He said a collaboration under the Danish Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) on maritime data had equipped vessels on the Volta Lake with cutting-edge technology, using crowd-sourced data and satellite imagery to establish safer routes for navigation.

The Danish Ambassador expressed optimism about the future of data utilization in Ghana, encouraging participants to build on the synergies created and continue the cross-sectoral cooperation initiated during the conference.

‘The potential of data lies in our ability to use it effectively,’ he noted, adding that the networks and ideas formed during the event must now be nurtured to ensure sustained progress.

