Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Alexandros Yennimatas, to yesterday’s statement of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

One chooses insult when they cannot accept their History. When they have no arguments and would instead provoke and threaten. When they stubbornly refuse to respect the rules that apply for everyone and arbitrarily demand special treatment.

Turkey's constant efforts to distort historical facts are regretful and sadly expose it. As does its use of inappropriate expressions. We will not follow suit.

We urge Turkey to refrain from further provocations and work towards dialogue and respect for international law.

Source: Voice of America