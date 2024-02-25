Reverend Fiadjoe supports less privileged to mark 60th birthday

The Reverend Lewis Fiadjoe, the Northern Regional Overseer, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has marked his 60th Birthday with support to the less privileged in society and some prisoners in the Northern Region. He feted children at the Nazereth Home for God's Children at Sang in the Mion District, donated clothes and other assorted items to about 110 widows in the Savelugu Municipality, provided food and facilitated a medical screening exercise for inmates of the Tamale Central Prison. Rev. Fiadjoe, during the event at the Tamale Central Prison on Saturday, said the gesture was to demonstrate God's love to the less privileged and appreciate the unmerited grace of God over his life. It was also part of his personal devotion and commitment to touching the lives of the poor and the marginalised in society as stipulated in the Bible. 'Reading the Gospel of Matthew 25:35, I have come to the understanding that one of the things, which is precious to the heart of our Lord Jesus Christ, is to show lov e to the vulnerable in society,' he said. 'So, God laid it strongly in my heart that on my 60th birthday anniversary, I should replicate the love of God to the less endowed.' Rev. Fiadjoe said he had benefitted from the love of God so much so that the best way he could appreciate Him was to extend a helping hand to the needy and vulnerable in society. He expressed gratitude to his family and loved ones for their prayers and support, and urged individuals and benevolent organisations to demonstrate similar gestures to the needy as anyone could become vulnerable at one point in time or another. Superintendent David Kwame Afatsawu, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer, Ghana Prisons Service, commended Rev. Fiadjoe for supporting the inmates and said the gesture would help minimise some of the challenges confronting the prison. He mentioned inadequate learning materials, health needs, acute water shortage due to the breakdown of the water pumping machine, clothes and feeding as some of their challe nges and appealed to philanthropists to help address those challenges. Rev Fiadjoe, who is also ex military officer, has been in the forefront of the Missions and Evangelism Ministry of the ICGC, especially to minority groups. Prior to his appointment as the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East and the Savannah Regional Overseer of the Church, he served as the Director of Missions at the Head Office. Source: Ghana News Agency