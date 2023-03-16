Riyadh to host MENA largest sport games for all in 2028

Riyadh will host the first global games for all in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the world's biggest social sports event. President of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Sports for All Federation Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz and President of TAFISA Wolfgang Baumann, signed the agreement for both sides respectively at the Culture Palace, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. The event is designed to allow all segments of the society, present at the time, to practice and enjoy the support of the government and private sector for all kinds of sports, over a span of one week in the host city. Prince Khalid said the event is expected to attract more than 70,000 participants from 100 countries in its capacity as a tournament open for all as per the Kingdom Vision 2030. He welcomed the world athletes and fans in Riyadh at the world's biggest event in 2028.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)