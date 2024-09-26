Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Lineup of Special guests for 2024 Induction Ceremony

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and More Join the Star-Studded Lineup for Music’s Highest Honor Induction Ceremony Streams Live on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation is thrilled to unveil an extraordinary lineup of special guests who will take the stage to present, perform, and honor this year’s Inductees at the highly anticipated Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Inductees performing include Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, and Dionne Warwick, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

The Induction Ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ Saturday, Oct. 19 (7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony. ABC will air a primetime special, “2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” featuring performance highlights and standout moments on WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2025 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), available next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Newly confirmed presenters and performers include the following:

Busta Rhymes

Chuck D

Dr. Dre

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

James Taylor

Jelly Roll

Julia Roberts

Keith Urban

Kenny Chesney

Lucky Daye

Mac McAnally

Method Man

Roger Daltrey

Sammy Hagar

Slash

The Roots

“Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These are once in a lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever.”

Additional presenters and performers will be revealed leading up to the show date.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Big Mama Thornton for Musical Influence, and Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield for Musical Excellence, as well as Suzanne De Passe for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. This year’s show will be produced and directed by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions and the Executive Producers are John Sykes, Joel Peresman & Joel Gallen.

For more information on the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, visit rockhall.com.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Instagram (@rockhall), Twitter (@rockhall), TikTok (@RockHallFame), and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

Dara Schopp Helitzer

rrhof@abmc-us.com

ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

J.R. Johnson

jjohnson@rockhall.org

ABC

Sarah Castellvi

sarah.castellvi@disney.com

Disney+

Shelby Cotten

shelby.b.cotten@disney.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf6953cf-db45-4a8c-b0fa-b2878ac1f83b

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9236595