Rokt Makes Second Major Tech Acquisition, Bringing E-Commerce Transformation to New Market Sectors

The acquisition of OfferLogic adds Google, Staples, GoDaddy, and Vistaprint to Rokt’s roster of world-class clients

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, announces its acquisition of OfferLogic , a Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace whose clients include Staples, GoDaddy, Yelp, Google and Vistaprint. Effective immediately, the two companies have merged under the Rokt brand, further advancing the next generation of e-commerce technology. The acquisition ensures greater access to transformational industry technology for Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and now, B2B brands. When customers are buying online as a consumer or on behalf of a business, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt unlocks the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™ enabling clients to leap ahead of their competition and enrich the customer experience.

Following a year of significant company growth, as well as accelerated growth across their thousands of clients, Rokt has established itself at the forefront of technology enabling brands to leverage e-commerce experiences and tap into an unknown potential by increasing relevancy when a customer is transacting. Through the acquisition, Rokt has now expanded the B2B marketplace by 20 fold by combining it with its existing marketplace. The OfferLogic office in Boston, which is the third fastest growing technology hub in the U.S., will become Rokt’s eighth office.

“Combining the Rokt and OfferLogic teams will accelerate our investment in research & development around the Transaction Moment™ and unlock new potential for all companies to significantly increase profitability, gain a competitive edge, and utilize technology that has historically only been available to major retail companies such as Amazon,” said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. “We know that companies in all industries are facing complex challenges when it comes to interacting with customers. We are excited to play a key role in expanding the advantages digital businesses have over traditional ones as we continue to pioneer the next generation of e-commerce.”

Rokt works with customers in industries including travel, ticketing, retail, finance, direct-to-consumer, and now B2B, by combining machine learning, AI and a marketplace of businesses that sell products and acquire new customers during the Transaction Moment™. The company’s proprietary technology unlocks value through relevancy and new revenue streams, while also increasing lifetime value by ensuring every step in the journey is the next best action for each individual customer.

Bryan Seastead, CEO and Co-founder of OfferLogic, will join the Rokt executive team, in the role of SVP & General Manager, B2B, reporting directly to Buchanan.

“As technology within the e-commerce space continues to evolve and expand, our customers are looking for solutions that not only solve issues they’re facing now, but a partner that will work with them to address future problems,” said Seastead. “Combining our expertise in the B2B vertical, with Rokt’s established technology and global presence ensures that we’re able to provide long term strategic value for our customers.”

Rokt also recently announced the appointment of their first Chief Financial Officer, Holly Lim, who brings deep technology and innovation experience to further drive forward the company’s rapid growth and success.

For more information on Rokt, please visit https://rokt.com/ .

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt is the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology. When customers are buying online, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. We unlock the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™.

Founded in Sydney, Rokt now operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The Netherlands, and Japan.

Our clients include Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia, Wells Fargo, Vistaprint and HelloFresh.

Learn more at https://www.rokt.com .

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/997422/Rokt_RGB_Black_ Logo.jpg