Royal Office: Moroccan position regarding Palestinian issue irreversible

Manama, Mar. 13 (BNA): The Office of His Majesty the King of Morocco has affirmed that “Morocco's position regarding the Palestinian question is irreversible. It constitutes one of the priorities of the foreign policy of His Majesty the King, the Commander of the Faithful and Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, who places this issue on a par with the question of the Kingdom's territorial integrity.”

Responding to a statement issued by a Moroccan political party, the royal office asserted that the “Kingdom's international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail by anyone or for any consideration whatsoever, particularly in the current complex global context. The instrumentalization of the Kingdom's foreign policy in a domestic partisan agenda thus constitutes a dangerous, unacceptable precedent.”

“The resumption of relations between Morocco and Israel took place in circumstances and in a context which everyone knows,” the statement added.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)