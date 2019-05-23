Rugby Kigali sharks to clash Thousand hills as second Round of Rwanda rugby league resumes

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com)Rugby National league 15 aside sponsored by Akilah Institute for women action resumes this weekend as The Rwanda Rugby federation suspended the league in April to remember the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The President of Rwanda Rugby Federation, Kamanda Tharcisse confirmed that the second round of the National leaguewill return this Saturday with two fixtures to be played in south league and Kigali league.

Saturday

Kigali league

emgt;Kigali sharks RFC VS Thousand hills RFC kick off: 3:00pm Red cross ground

South league

Puma RFC vs UR Grizzlies kick off : 2;00pm Remera Rukoma ground

Champions Kigali sharks will face their league title defence with a tricky encounter against a rejuvenated Thousand hills RFC side on Saturday 25th at the Red cross ground, kacyiru .

According to Kigali sharks Head coach, Moise Fils Habumugisha, we hoping to make a winning start for the first second round game to continue leading Kigali league.

We want to play the ball; it won't be about hits and using our size to win. I have players, and they are good and we have worked together. We want to win but beautifully,rdquo; said Habumugisha Kigali sharks head coach.

In south league Kamonyi -based Puma RFC, who have lost most their first round games host university side UR Grizzlies RFC at Remera Rukoma ground on Saturday 2:00pm.

Source: Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF)