Russia ready to boost food, fertilizer exports: Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS— Being a reliable supplier, Russia is ready to significantly increase its exports of food and fertilizers to the global market, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

“On the subject of food security, we would like to note that Russia can significantly increase exports of corresponding goods and fertilizers,” he told the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

“At the same time, we are directing supplies to African countries, to the Middle East region, and assist in solving the issue of famine,” he added.

Russia is working with the UN Secretariat in that regard, the deputy minister added.

The Deputy Foreign Minister explained that the current situation is a structural crisis that calls for reform of the entire international economic system rather than a “band-aid approach”.,

Vershinin said mistakes made by Western countries during the coronavirus pandemic in microeconomic food and energy policies have caused global volatility in raw material markets long before Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began.

The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, organized by the United Nations, focuses on accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and addressing challenges or obstacles along the way.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK