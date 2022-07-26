Russian FM Visits Egypt In First African Tour During Russian-Ukrainian Conflict

CAIRO– Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, held talks yesterday, with visiting Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov in Cairo, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Lavrov handed to Sisi a letter from Russian President, Vladimir Putin, expressing importance Russia attaches to consolidating bilateral ties with Egypt, within the framework of the “strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between the two countries,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian president hailed the growing cooperation between Cairo and Moscow, which is exemplified by Russian projects in Egypt, such as the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, that is currently being built, and the establishment of a Russian industrial zone on the Suez Canal axis, and other joint projects in various fields.

With regard to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Egypt renewed its call for a political settlement of the crisis.

Source: Nam News Network