Safety Body Names Lagos Best in Workplace Safety Compliance



Lagos: The Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) has ranked Lagos State as the leading state in Nigeria in terms of workplace safety compliance and enforcement. ISPON President, Mr. Timothy Iwuagwu, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Iwuagwu commended the state for its consistent efforts in promoting safety standards, enforcing compliance, and raising awareness about workplace hazards. “Lagos has been very instrumental in emphasising the need for safety measures and educating workers on the dangers associated with various occupational risks,” he said.





He noted that many workplace accidents, particularly those involving machinery, were often human-induced and preventable. “Accidents resulting from machinery operations are unfortunately a daily occurrence. However, with the right level of awareness and training, every accident is preventable,” Iwuagwu added.





He further explained that workers are frequently exposed to numerous hazards, which can lead to chronic or acute health effects, sometimes manifesting long after exposure. Iwuagwu cited the impact of oil drilling and gas flaring on host communities, pointing out the exposure to airborne diseases, sulphur emissions, noise pollution, and other environmental hazards.





The president stressed the importance of protecting workers from job-related hazards and the necessity of having qualified personnel to ensure compliance with standard safety policies. He urged other states to emulate Lagos in enforcing safety measures to reduce workplace hazards and accidents.





ISPON is actively raising awareness and promoting compliance with safety standards across Nigeria, having conducted conferences in Anambra, Kogi, Rivers, and Abuja, with plans to hold one in Lagos. Iwuagwu emphasized the role of awareness in fostering alertness, stating that the institute is dedicated to promoting the importance of safety measures. Additionally, ISPON has trained federal agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the police, to support its safety mandate.

