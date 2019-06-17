SALT Announces Its Signature Global Thought Leadership Conference In Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi Global Market, strategic partner of SALT, Supports First-of-Such Conference in the Middle East and Africa that Focuses on Global Collaboration at the Intersection of Finance, Technology and Geopolitics

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On the heels of its successful 10th anniversary flagship conference in Las Vegas, SALT announced that it will bring the global thought leadership forum to Abu Dhabi later this year in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre of Abu Dhabi. SALT Abu Dhabi, taking place 19-21 November 2019 at the landmark Emirates Palace, will gather leading voices in global business together for three days of networking and collaboration on the world’s most important growth opportunities.

“The UAE has been a strategic launch-pad and vital East-West economic gateway. As an International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, ADGM plays a vital role in augmenting the country’s commitment to robust and sustainable economic growth locally and globally,” said H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State (UAE) and Chairman of ADGM.

He added, “SALT Abu Dhabi will provide a valuable global platform for business leaders and investors to gain new insights and knowledge of the MENA region, and explore new business and investment potential that these countries offer. We welcome more like-minded partners to join us in bringing global thought leadership and new opportunities to Abu Dhabi and the region.”

SALT Abu Dhabi will be the inaugural SALT event in the Middle East or Africa, with its presence reinforcing the undeniable economic importance and investment opportunities in the region. In addition to its flagship Las Vegas conference, SALT previously hosted successful conferences in Singapore and Tokyo.

“As we evaluated potential destinations for our next international SALT Conference, Abu Dhabi stood out as the ideal partner due to its collaborative cultural identity and bold economic vision for the future,” said SALT founder Anthony Scaramucci. “We believe in the coming years that ADGM and Abu Dhabi will continue to emerge as a leading global financial centre, and are excited to provide our global delegates a closer look at opportunities in the region.”

SALT Abu Dhabi, like SALT Las Vegas, is an invitation-only event. Registration applications will open in late July, but prospective delegates can request an invitation in advance at www.salt.org. The conference will feature speakers and attendees from around the world, including deep participation from key stakeholders and leading investors in the UAE and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Reflecting the fast-evolving nature of global business, SALT has continued to expand its programming and attendee base beyond traditional alternative investments. This year’s Las Vegas conference, which was the most well-attended event in SALT’s history, focused on diverse themes ranging from Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Real Estate to Digital Assets, Artificial Intelligence and Infrastructure. SALT Abu Dhabi will feature a similar mix of thought leadership content, networking and entertainment.

Past SALT speakers have included high-profile political leaders, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush; U.K. Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair; French President Nicolas Sarkozy; Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as well as global business leaders including Sir Richard Branson, Eric Schmidt, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Cuban, David Rubenstein, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee and Ken Griffin, among many others. SALT also features premier entertainment, in the past including Maroon 5, Duran Duran, The Killers and Will Smith.

To learn more about SALT Abu Dhabi, request an invitation or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.salt.org. Follow SALT Abu Dhabi on social media with hashtag #SALTABUDHABI.

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum fostering collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology and geopolitics. The flagship annual SALT Las Vegas conference brings together around 2,000 of the world’s foremost investors, business executives and political leaders for three days of idea sharing, networking and entertainment. Visit www.salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram. SALT is affiliated with SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investments firm.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM’s strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi’s key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law.

Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the “Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)” for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.* For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter : @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn : ADGM.

* Source : The Global Investor Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Awards

