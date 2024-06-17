Sani Inaugurates Homes for Banditry Victims in Kaduna, Promises Continued Support



Kaduna: Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has inaugurated the newly built homes for victims of banditry under the Phase 1 of the Qatar Sanabil Project.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the houses were built under a partnership between the Kaduna State Government and Qatar Charity. The project, which also includes a school, a clinic, and a shopping complex, is aimed at restoring dignity and rebuilding lives of families affected by years of insecurity in the state.





Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Sani declared the initiative as one of the most meaningful actions of his administration. He said, ‘This is not just about unveiling buildings. It is a solemn act of healing, a covenant fulfilled. We are telling every widow, orphan, and displaced soul: you are not forgotten. You are honoured. You are home.’





The houses, distributed to families who lost loved ones to banditry, were part of a broader rehabilitation plan the governor described as ‘a bold gesture of solidarity.’ Sani emphasised that the homes were not merely physical shelters, but symbols of restored dignity and hope. ‘Every brick laid and every key handed over represents more than housing, it’s the return of peace and security to communities once shattered by violence,’ he added.





Sani acknowledged that the scars of banditry run deep, with communities erased, schools destroyed, and dreams disrupted. The governor affirmed that beyond military operations and peace models, lasting recovery must involve rebuilding lives and livelihoods. Sani said: ‘Restoration must follow security. This is because safety without healing is hollow, and peace without dignity is incomplete.’





Under Phase 1 of the Qatar Sanabil Project, affected families also received empowerment tools such as tricycles, grinding machines, salon kits, and welding equipment to help them regain economic independence. Sani said, ‘We’re not just giving out homes, we’re building futures. True empowerment means helping people stand on their own feet with pride and purpose.’





The governor also inaugurated a new school to provide free education for children of affected families, a clinic to serve their health needs, and a skills acquisition centre for youth and women. Sani praised Qatar Charity for its ‘extraordinary commitment to global solidarity’ and expressed gratitude to the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, and the Country Director of Qatar Charity, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu, for their dedication to the project.





Sani further thanked President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, for their roles in stabilising Kaduna’s security landscape. Assuring the citizens that this was just the beginning, he announced that Phase 2 of the project would soon begin, bringing more homes, schools, clinics, and boreholes to affected communities.





Sani added, ‘To the resilient families receiving homes today – you are not defined by your loss but by your strength. You are not victims; you are survivors. You are our heroes.’ In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, commended the state governor for his role towards stabilising and restoring peace in the state. He assured the government of the Armed Forces’ support and commended the Qatar Charity for its good works towards rendering the victims’ support. Dr Tajuddeen Abbas, Speaker, House of Representatives, also commended Sani for his people-oriented initiatives and for the support rendered to the victims.

