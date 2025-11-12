SASE OpsLab Partners with Netskope to Revolutionize SASE Deployment at Scale for Frictionless Customer Experience

Integration uses prepackaged automation to make large-scale SASE rollouts faster, easier, and inherently more secure through error-free tunnel orchestration

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — UBiqube, the leader in multi-domain IT infrastructure orchestration and automation, today announced the expansion of its SASE OpsLabs enablement portal with Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era. The new integration introduces automation kits for deployment and migration use cases, providing Fortune 5000 companies with a faster and highly flexible path to SASE adoption and migration–further reducing manual operational burdens

With this integration, building and managing secure tunnels from multivendor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to a Netskope point of presence (POPs) and migrating private application definitions within Netskope One Private Access becomes a seamless process. By eliminating error-prone manual configurations and shortening the lead time for tunnel set up and changes, organizations benefit from dramatically accelerated rollouts of Netskope’s leading services with no overhead cost.

“At Netskope, we focus on combining our leading technology with best-in-class customer experiences,” said David Willis, VP of Technology Alliances at Netskope. “The SASE OpsLab partnership leverages infrastructure automation technology to help remove potential operational burdens from customer SASE journeys, which is part of what makes this a winning integration.”

“The shift to a cloud-centric cybersecurity model enabled by SASE requires that particular attention is given to tunnel operations and connectivity change management in general,” said Hywel Edwards, VP of Strategic Alliances at UBiqube. “Our integration with Netskope will lead to a continuous stream of SecOps automation solutions delivered to Netskope’s ecosystem for a frictionless SASE delivery and migration experience.”

About SASE OpsLab

SASE OpsLab is an automation marketplace for prepackaged deployment and migration use cases, purpose-built to simplify and scale SASE operations. By delivering ready-to-use “Ops Kits,” SASE OpsLab enables customers, resellers, and vendors to accelerate rollouts, streamline migrations, and reduce operational risk. Supported by UBiqube, a global leader in IT and cloud infrastructure automation, SASE OpsLab combines proven automation technology with deep operational expertise to solve SASE’s toughest challenges.

