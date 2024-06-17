Satomi Elected President of African Parliamentarians Network, Advocates for Reduced Foreign Dependence



Abuja: Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC-Borno) has been elected as the President of the Conference of the Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees. Satomi, who also serves as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, was chosen for this prestigious role during the 8th Conference held in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Satomi addressed participants at the conference’s closing ceremony, emphasizing the necessity for African nations to become self-reliant. He argued that the continent’s over-dependence on foreign goods and services hampers its development. Satomi urged African countries to utilize their vast human and natural resources to achieve self-sufficiency.





The newly elected president called for a paradigm shift away from relying on Western powers, advocating for a path toward peace, development, and prosperity. He cited Libya as a cautionary example, stressing the need for African countries to act with a unified voice and take control of their destinies to build a continent that reflects its true potential.





Satomi asserted that Africa has all the ingredients for greatness and there is no reason for poverty to persist on the continent. He encouraged African leaders to take decisive action against challenges such as terrorism, food insecurity, youth unemployment, and weak industrial capacity, which obstruct the vision of a prosperous Africa.





The lawmaker committed to using his two-year tenure to foster greater coordination, information sharing, and legislative actions aimed at addressing Africa’s security and development challenges. He highlighted optimistic economic projections, stating that Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow to approximately 4.1%, surpassing the World Bank’s prediction of 3.2%.





Satomi further elaborated that Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is projected to reach 3.5% in 2025 and could increase to 4.3% by 2027. He vowed to use his new position to strengthen continental unity, encouraging parliamentarians to enact forward-thinking legislation and advocate for policies that align with Africa’s realities and future.





In conclusion, Satomi called upon his colleagues and stakeholders to embrace cooperation, innovation, and information sharing within the network to achieve the vision of an Africa of their choice.

