Saudi Authorities Issue Precautions as Temperatures Soar to 47°C



Abuja: Saudi Arabia, through its National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), has issued heatwave warnings for Hajj 2025, urging pilgrims to take precautions amid soaring daytime temperatures between 40°C and 47°C.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the NCM has forecasted challenging weather, including high temperatures, potential thunderstorms, and reduced visibility. With temperatures projected to reach up to 47°C, Saudi authorities said that they are implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.





According to the NCM, humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 15 per cent and 60 per cent, potentially intensifying discomfort for pilgrims. Northerly to northwesterly winds, blowing at speeds of 25 to 35 km/h, may raise dust and significantly lower visibility, especially in open areas and along highways leading to the holy sites. Additionally, there is a possibility of thunderstorms forming over the Taif highlands between the 8th and 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah. This may extend to Mecca and surrounding areas, accompanied by strong downdrafts that could worsen dusty conditions.





In response to these forecasts, the NCM advised the pilgrims to take necessary precautions. Pilgrims are advised to stay well-hydrated, use protective gear such as umbrellas, and adhere to official weather updates. 883 air conditioning units, 244 mist fans, and 3,139 ventilation fans have been installed throughout the holy sites to enhance comfort amid the desert heat. Additionally, 432 fragrance diffusers will infuse the air with calming aromas, enhancing the overall atmosphere of tranquillity and reverence.





The recently inaugurated cooled pedestrian walkway in Makkah is part of the broader ‘Cooled Roads Initiative’. It is aimed at reducing surface temperatures and enhancing comfort for the millions of pilgrims during the intense summer heat. Mobility has also been addressed with the deployment of 400 electric carts, providing additional support for elderly and physically limited pilgrims in completing their rites.





On the health precautions, the Saudi Ministry of Health had confirmed five cases of heat exhaustion among the more than one million pilgrims who have arrived to perform Hajj rituals. According to the ministry, all affected individuals received immediate medical attention and are currently in stable condition. Health teams are on high alert to respond swiftly to similar cases as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, excessive sweating, nausea, dizziness, and severe thirst. If not treated promptly, heat exhaustion can escalate to heat stroke, a life-threatening medical emergency within 10 to 15 minutes.





To combat heatstroke risks, the ministry announced a series of measures in coordination with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites. These include planting more than 10,000 trees, installing 400 additional water coolers and misting fans, and expanding shaded pedestrian pathways to protect pilgrims from extreme heat.

